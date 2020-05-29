Steven Bergman Photography

Soap alums are helping ring in Pride Month the night before it kicks off. On May 31, All My Children grad Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) and One Life to Live grad Judith Light, plus other celebs, will participate in the Lavender Effect's Live Virtual Pride Parade.

The Lavender Effect, "the non-profit organization dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ heritage and culture," will air its celebration this Sunday, from 3 PM to 5 PM EST. Stream it live on its Facebook page. Proceeds from the event "will celebrate LGBTQ+ history and benefit the Lavender Effect."

Other actors participating include Broadway and TV star Alexandra Billings, Lily Tomlin, Audra McDonald, Sean Hayes, and more.