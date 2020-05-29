Judith Light, Bradley Whitford to Participate in Virtual Pride Parade
Soap alums are helping ring in Pride Month the night before it kicks off. On May 31, All My Children grad Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) and One Life to Live grad Judith Light, plus other celebs, will participate in the Lavender Effect's Live Virtual Pride Parade.
The Lavender Effect, "the non-profit organization dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ heritage and culture," will air its celebration this Sunday, from 3 PM to 5 PM EST. Stream it live on its Facebook page. Proceeds from the event "will celebrate LGBTQ+ history and benefit the Lavender Effect."
Other actors participating include Broadway and TV star Alexandra Billings, Lily Tomlin, Audra McDonald, Sean Hayes, and more.