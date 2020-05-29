Susan Lucci Looks Back on Her Historic All My Children Emmy Win

Steven Bergman Photography

On the latest episode of EW's Cast Reunions: All My Children, Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children) discusses her historic Daytime Emmy win. Of course, Lucci was nominated for 19 Emmys before she brought home the golden statue in 1999.

Of Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, The Young and the Restless)'s announcement, she recalled:

I hear [presenter] Shemar Moore, when he opened the envelope,. When he said, 'The streak is over,' I thought he was announcing the playoff scores... I thought, 'Isn't that nice? They decided to fill everybody in.' When he said my name, I didn't hear it. After I think, what was the ninth time, I started to black out, I don't know if it was self-protective... My biggest fear [was] that someday, I might just think they called my name and go up there.

She added:

It was just incredible... I was totally blown away. I'll never forget the warmth that was pouring out to me.

Relive La Lucci's big moment below.