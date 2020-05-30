Days of Our Lives Summer Preview: Matrimonial Merriment, Deathly Devastation, and Jay. Kenneth. Johnson!

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) find themselves at odds over her pregnancy.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) advocate for Steve (Stephen Nichols) to make a play for Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Allie Horton returns to Salem with a secret.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) continue their plans to take down Victor (John Aniston) and Xander (Paul Telfer).

Eli and Lani take a walk down the aisle.

Claire Bear (Olivia Rose Keegan) is released from Bayview and works MORE than overtime to make amends to Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Chad (Billy Flynn) returns to town to be a thorn in Gabi's (Camila Banus) side.

Allie's presence causes all kinds of trouble for Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Kayla says yes to Justin (Wally Kurth) and they move forward with their wedding plans.

Eric and Nicole take the long, arduous, last steps associated with a two decade journey to the altar.

Jake's (Brandon Barash) ex-girlfriend Gwen (Emily O'Brien) comes to town and has a connection to Claire Bear.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) work on adding another kid to their brood.

Jake's nefarious dealings may come back to bite Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara.

Ben and Ciara take a stroll down the matrimonial aisle.



Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) return from Hong Kong to fetch Claire, or so they think.

Claire Bear bunks with grandma Marlena and grandpa John.

Gabi puts herself smack dab in the middle of Jake's mess.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) returns to town as Brady gears up to gut Titan.

A funeral will rock Salem.

Watch the DAYS summer preview below: