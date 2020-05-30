Jay Kenneth Johnson Returns as The OG Philip on Days of Our Lives

Jay Kenneth Johnson

Days of Our Lives summer preview arrived today and announced the return of Jay Kenneth Johnson as Philip Kiriakis, dimples and all. We last saw Johnson in 2019 on the DOOL App's, "Last Blast Reunion," where he reunited with Belle (Martha Madison), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer), Mimi (Teressa Liane), Jason (Aaron Van Wagner), Kevin (Chadwick Hopson), Susan (Lindsay Hollister), and Jan (Heather Lindell).

Johnson was last featured as Philip in 2011. Since that time the character was also played by John-Paul Lavoisier (2015-2016). No word yet on Johnson's first airdate.

Are you excited about Philip's return? We want to know! Sound off in the comments!