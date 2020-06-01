As The World Turns' Michael Swan and Margaret Reed to Participate in Virtual Reunion

Steven Bergman Photography

As The World Turns duo Michael Swan (ex-Duncan) and Margaret Reed (ex-Shannon) are reuniting once again on screen. The former onscreen couple will appear in The Locher Room's upcoming virtual chats.

Viewers may recall the two characters became fan favorites when Duncan came to Oakdale determined to get his wife Shannon back after it was revealed the two got married during a drunk moment but never consummated their marriage.

While Shannon tried to fight her feels for Duncan, the two eventually got back together. They were sadly separated when Lilith, Duncan's first wife, found out where he hid Shannon for her safety and supposedly killed Duncan's beloved. Years later, the two reunited after Shannon returned to Oakdale suffering from amnesia and tried to give things a go with Duncan again, but it didn't work out.

Swan and Reed's virtual chat is slated for June 4 at 2 PM EST and is available here.