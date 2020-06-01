The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Clash of the Titans

Kimberlin Brown, Ronn Moss, Katherine Kelly Lang, Susan Flannery

The Bold and the Beautiful will be in battle mode this week as classic clashes are highlighted.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is in LA, and puts Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Ronn Moss), and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) in her deadly crosshairs.

Stephanie isn't finished. She faces off against two more foes in Brooke and Sally (Darlene Conley). Brooke's life is at stake in a Big Bear confrontation, while Sally gets an unexpected cool down.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) get physical and wrestle on a rooftop after Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) spills the beans about Beth.

Brooke sees even more action when she gets into a wedding cake fight with long-time rival Taylor (Hunter Tylo) at Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam's reception.

Watch the new B&B promo below: