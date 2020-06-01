Chandler Massey Explains How He Chose His Days of Our Lives Emmy Reel

Chandler Massey

Days of Our Lives' Chandler Massey (Will Horton) is opening up about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nod. The three-time Emmy winner explained to Michael Fairman about how he picked his reel this year.

He recalled:

I went with some scenes that aired on December 16th of last year (I just looked that up), where Will basically breaks up with Sonny [Freddie Smith] when Sonny comes to visit him in prison. I liked those because they were sort of subtle. I just found myself drawn in when I watched it, and it wasn’t big or dramatic, but it felt like two real people sharing their pain. So, that’s why I chose it.

He added:

It was just that. I know I could have included something else, but I like to keep it sort of short because I feel like as a judge, I know within a few minutes. It’s not that I get bored, but it really only takes a scene or two, and then, you’re like, 'This is something special.' You can recognize it pretty quickly.

