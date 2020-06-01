Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Chandler Massey (Will Horton) is opening up about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nod. The three-time Emmy winner explained to Michael Fairman about how he picked his reel this year.

He recalled:

I went with some scenes that aired on December 16th of last year (I just looked that up), where Will basically breaks up with Sonny [Freddie Smith] when Sonny comes to visit him in prison. I liked those because they were sort of subtle. I just found myself drawn in when I watched it, and it wasn’t big or dramatic, but it felt like two real people sharing their pain. So, that’s why I chose it.

He added: