Coronation Street Heads Back into Production Next Week After COVID-19 Pandemic Shutdown

British soap opera Coronation Street is getting back into production and will resume filming next week. The ITV soap opera is set to start filming on June 9 after a ten-week shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. According to Deadline, the show will film three episodes every week and they will be broadcasted in July and and beyond.

Corrie and its ITV sibling show, Emmerdale, are some of the shows that are returning to production in the UK after the government gave the OK to COVID-19 safety measures being put in place. Social distancing, along with daily temperature checks by cast and crew members, will take place, and older cast members will not be on set during the initial period of filming. Crew members will be assigned to certain parts of the set and have designated equipment, and cast members will be responsible for applying their own makeup and their own wardrobe.