Another Horton returns to Salem this summer. Days of Our Lives has cast Lindsay Arnold in the role of Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami's (Alison Sweeney) daughter, Alice "Allie" Horton. Arnold will play a SORAS-ed version of the Brady-Horton hybrid and takes over the role from twins Campbell and Carolyn Rose, who vacated the role in 2014 when Sami left town, according to Soaps.com

Viewers may recall Lucas left town to take care of Allie in Europe in 2019, and heard she was sneaking booze during dinner. So what is she up to these days? It seems Allie is keeping a secret when she hits town, according to our Joshua Baldwin's sizzling summer scoops for DAYS.

Arnold makes her debut June 10.