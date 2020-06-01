Entertainment Industry Releases Guidelines for Resuming Production

Variety is reporting that the entertainment industry released a "white paper" today to establish guidelines for the resumption of filming and production. The 22-page document was sent to New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday. It will also be delivered to California governor Gavin Newsom and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

The recommended guidelines were constructed by the Industry-Wide Labor Management Safety Committee Task Force, which comprises production companies, unions, and guilds. The plan to resume production include, but are not limited to, "regular periodic testing" and "social distancing within 6 feet except when doing so is incompatible with job duties." The latter being of specific interest, as it does not provide detail as to whether actors jobs are "incompatible" with maintaining a si- foot distance.

Further, the committee recommended "every member of the cast and crew be tested for active COVID-19 infection before their first day of work to ensure they are not shedding the virus." A plan for the enforcement of these recommended guidelines was not released, at this time.

There is no reaction yet from industry insiders associated with daytime dramas or talk shows as to how these recommended guidelines may impact the resumption of production. General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless have all been airing "classic" episodes to fill the gap until production resumes. Talk shows The View and The Talk have adapted by producing new episodes via video conferencing platforms. Days of Our Lives is the only daytime drama which, due to its production model, has enough episodes banked to continue with new episodes into the fall.