Steven Bergman Photography

Maurice Benard (Sonny, General Hospital) is thrilled at the success of his New York Times bestselling memoir, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital. He revealed his surprise and joy at the accomplishment to Soap Opera Digest and how it's made him "the poster boy for mental health."

Related: General Hospital's Maurice Benard Opens Up About Mental Health and New Memoir

Related: Maurice Benard's Brand-New Memoir Reaches Major Milestone After Just One Week

He heard the Times news on a call from his publisher's publicists, he revealed:

I couldn’t believe it. I got a call from them and they were going, ‘Call me, call me, call me!’ I thought I was going to get in trouble, because of the way I was feeling; I had a lot of anxiety at that time. And then they called and said, ‘You’re a New York Times best-seller!’ I wish I could [have that experience] again because I couldn’t feel happy, and they were so happy. I was just like, ‘Wow.’ After the call, I went outside and cried a little bit and had my own little moment. I don’t think in my whole career, I’ve had great news and not felt anything, but that’s what happens when you’ve got anxiety!

Benard appreciates that the discussion has been centered on mental health, sharing: