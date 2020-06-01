Tristan Rogers

Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio, General Hospital; ex-Colin Atkinson, The Young and the Restless) has been a daytime mainstay for nearly 40 years. It's only in 2020, though, that he scored his first Daytime Emmy nomination. This came in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series category for his role in Sean Kanan's Studio City.

Rogers opened up to Digital Journal about the exciting moment. He shared:

This was my first. It felt good to get this for Studio City. We came from out of nowhere and we picked up eight nominations. I think we have a good shot.

Despite the fact that he and Kanan both worked on GH, they hadn't been paired together on-screen before. Rogers reflected:

It was very interesting working with Sean. I had actually never worked with him beforeI did a two-page monologue scene with him in one take. I was proud at that particular point.

And after all his hard work, Rogers is very proud of Studio City. He dished: