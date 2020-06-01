General Hospital's Tristan Rogers Opens Up About Scoring First Daytime Emmy Nomination
Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio, General Hospital; ex-Colin Atkinson, The Young and the Restless) has been a daytime mainstay for nearly 40 years. It's only in 2020, though, that he scored his first Daytime Emmy nomination. This came in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series category for his role in Sean Kanan's Studio City.
Rogers opened up to Digital Journal about the exciting moment. He shared:
This was my first. It felt good to get this for Studio City. We came from out of nowhere and we picked up eight nominations. I think we have a good shot.
Despite the fact that he and Kanan both worked on GH, they hadn't been paired together on-screen before. Rogers reflected:
It was very interesting working with Sean. I had actually never worked with him beforeI did a two-page monologue scene with him in one take. I was proud at that particular point.
And after all his hard work, Rogers is very proud of Studio City. He dished:
This show is a game-changer for the future. Everybody get out there and watch it. It's an experience, and it's a step forward for daytime.