Another round of fan favorites from Springfield are getting ready for an online reunion. Guiding Light alums Mark Derwin (ex-A.C. Mallet), Morgan Englund (ex-Dylan Lewis), Melissa Hayden (ex-Bridget Reardon), Jocelyn Seagrave Fundoukos (ex-Julie Camaletti) and Kimberley Simms (ex-Mindy Lewis) will participate in The Locher Room with Alan Locher.

The five will reminisce about their time in Springfield and give fans an update on what they are doing. Join them June 10 at 3 PM EST via The Locher Room's YouTube channel.