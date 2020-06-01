Steven Bergman Photography

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, Days of Our Lives; ex-Maxie, General Hospital) is staying busy in quarantine. Not only is she raising her young family, but she's also releasing an album and promoting a charity initiative that benefits Project Orphans USA.

In a recent chat with Matt Tamanini on his BroadwayRadio podcast, Lilley noted that recording this album took four years. She shared:

I took a year off because I knew I wanted 100% of my profit for music building towards what I originally thought was just a village, because it’s taken four years to hone the vision, figure out what works, what doesn’t work. But I always had this ida of helping children in foster care and I know that you can do that through music.

Because just imagine what like—I’m not saying I’m Beyoncé, but just imagine what Katy Perry, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, all of them, what do they make? Boatloads of money. Like, there is money in music. And if you can be successful in it and make a good product and make a good album that people like, there’s no reason why you couldn't make boatloads of money and, like, build a village for children, and that’s always been my goal.

In recent years, Lilley has honed in on just how she can best help disenfranchised children, which includes building houses for foster families. She added:

So it’s extremely attainable and how we’re going to do it through the contest and how we’re going to do it is this: As you know, people don’t want to talk about child abuse, and I get it. This is a positive way to not only rally hope for artists, because this is an international contest. It’s a global talent contest. It’s online. It’s COVID friendly. Anybody can enter.

Enter the #VoicesThatGive contest here and vote for your fave artists. Lilley's own profits will go to Project Orphan.

Listen to the interview below.