Peter Bergman Reveals the Real Love of Jack's Life on The Young and the Restless

Steven Bergman Photography

Ahead of "Abbott Week" on The Young and the Restless, Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) is dishing on the Abbott playboy's love life. For Bergman, there's no question about the identity for Jack's "one who got away": Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford).

He told Soaps In Depth:

She was not like any of the girls that he grew up with in the country club. Jack loved that this woman spoke her mind, she did not hold back. This woman was fierce and loyal and crazy, and Jack thought that was the coolest thing in the world. She wasn’t trying to be proper or mince words. She was unapologetically who she was — and Jack thought that was intoxicating.

Asked if Jack will always love her, he added:

Oh, yeah! She’s the one that he’ll spend his life trying to get over!

Phyllis recently reunited with ex Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), but would you be up to seeing a Phyllis-Jack-Nick triangle? Alternatively, who might make a good pairing for the charming Abbott heir? Sound off in the comments again..