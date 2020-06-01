The Young and the Restless co-stars Bryton James (Devon) and Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane) are postponing their upcoming chat in The Locher Room, according to Soap Opera Digest.

Related: The Young and the Restless' Bryton James and Daniel Goddard to Participate In Virtual Chat

Related: Bryton James and Daniel Goddard Announce BILDBORD, New App for Soap Fans

The pals were going to discuss their new app called BILDBORD. However, they decided to reschedule the discussion - originally set to air on Tuesday, June 2, on 3 PM EST - out of respect for current events. SOD reported that a new date and time for the chat will be announced soon.