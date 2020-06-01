Steven Bergman Photography

We've all heard the rumors throughout the years, The Bold and the Beautiful was going to be an hour-long sudser. Heck, we've also wished it was, but did you know it almost came true? According to The Young and the Restless' Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), it nearly happened.

During a chat with Michael Fairman TV, Bregman was joined by Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter; Y&R and The Bold and the Beautiful) to discuss their onscreen characters' decades-long feud during CBS Daytime's "Villains Week" for Y&R last week. Brown mentioned how the late Bill Bell called her on set to inform her she would be going to B&B and join Bregman since he couldn't do more to redeem Sheila from her misdeeds.

Bregman chimed in and explained how she was doing both shows and was supposed to finally stay on B&B and help fill out the cast once it became an hourlong sudser. Bregman explained,

I did both shows for three years. Before I was crossed over and I was crossed over because The Bold and the Beautiful was going to be made an hour and they needed to expand the cast and that's why I was brought on full-time. I was there for four years and they didn't do it. I was thrilled at the opportunity because I was going back and forth for three years, I knew everybody, I loved the cast so I when got the opportunity to spend all my time with them it was just incredible and some of my favorite times ever.

