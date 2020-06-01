The Young and the Restless Promo: The Ups and Downs of The Abbott Family

Jerry Douglas, Peter Bergman

The Young and the Restless will feature one of their core families this week . . . the Abbotts.

Brad (Don Diamont) and Traci (Beth Maitland) take another trip down aisle, while other rivalries play out.

Jack (Peter Bergman) takes a moment to honor his father, John (Jerry Douglas), while remembering how much the elder Abbott's family meant to him.

Other family moments will feature Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Billy (Jason Thompson), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Jill (Jess Walton), Dina (Marla Adams), and Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Watch the new Y&R promo below: