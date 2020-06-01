YouTube Snags Five Daytime Emmy Nominations

YouTube received recognition for some of its original content by nabbing five Daytime Emmy nominations. Tubefilter.com is reporting that original series, Could You Survive the Movies and Glad You Asked were nominated for Outstanding Educational or Informational Series.

In addition, Retro Tech, Mine Field: What is the Scariest Thing, and documentary, Stonewall Outloud also snagged nominations in Outstanding Special Class Series, Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Special, and Outstanding Directing Special Class, respectively.

YouTube previously received six Daytime Emmy nominations for its original content in 2018. The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS on June 26 at 8 PM EST.