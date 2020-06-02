Bryan Dattilo Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives veteran, Bryan Dattilo, will be bringing the beloved character of Lucas Horton (nee Roberts) back to Salem. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, head writer Ron Carlivati explained that Lucas will be drawn into the story that will surround the arrival of Allie (Lindsay Arnold), his daughter with Samantha Gene Brady (Alison Sweeney). Previews indicate that Allie will arrive on her Uncle Eric's (Greg Vaughan) doorstep carrying one mother of a secret!

Lucas was last seen in Salem in October, 2019 when he returned to sit at the bedsides of his ailing mother, Kate Roberts, (Lauren Koslow) and cousin, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Once they returned to health, Lucas returned to Europe to deal with his wayward daughter, Allie.

