Character actress Mary Pat Gleason - an actor and writer on Guiding Light - has passed away on June 2 from cancer, Variety reports. She was 70 years old.

Although best known for her guest spots on shows like Friends, Mom, The Blacklist, Sex and the City, and more, Gleason actually got her start on a soap. Her very first role came in 1982 on the show Texas.

In the early '80s, Gleason appeared in several episodes of GL as Jane Horgan. Then, she joined the writing team, which won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding writing in 1986.