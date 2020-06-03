Hollywood Star Laura Harrier Talks Getting Her Start on One Life to Live

As a star of Ryan Murphy's Netflix show, Hollywood, Laura Harrier is making an impact on the streaming service. However, like so many other Hollywood notables, Harrier started her career on a soap: in this case, as the all-grown-up Destiny Evans on Prospect Park's version of One Live to Live.

Harrier sat down with journalist and activist Janet Mock to discuss her new role. They chatted soaps in the process in Interview:

MOCK: You were on One Life to Live. That is iconic. I don’t care what anybody says. I was stanning Destiny Evans, single working mother, hard. What was it like for you to make that leap through something I would assume is so challenging?.

HARRIER: I’ve never worked so hard, honestly. I’d have to memorize 30 pages a night, and you’re showing up to work at 5:00 AM. It was also my first acting job. It gave me a really good work ethic and helped me be prepared for showing up to sets with my lines memorized. It’s like boot camp.

When Mock called the genre a "pipeline" to success, name-checking other stars who "started off in soaps," Harrier responded: