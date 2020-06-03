Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Maurice Benard (Sonny) wants his character's true love back in Port Charles. He told Soaps In Depth that he'd welcome former co-star Vanessa Marcil (Brenda) back any time.

He said:

If I [had my say], she would have been back about five years ago. She brings ratings, and if you put two and two together, that’s four. So, if you bring her back, it’s a no-brainer.

Brenda and Sonny's current wife, Carly (Laura Wright), share so much history - and more than a few exes besides Sonny, including Jax (Ingo Rademacher). So revisiting that tension by featuring all four characters on screen would make a ton of sense.

Benard added: