Meghan McCain Called Out for Calling Neighborhood "War Zone" by Samantha Bee Writer

Steven Bergman Photography

The View's Meghan McCain got a quick fact-checking via Twitter on Tuesday. The lone conservative on ABC's long-running talk show used the social media platform to criticize New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio and the state's Governor Andrew Cuomo for the handling of the recent lootings taking place after peaceful protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

On Twitter, McCain alleged her neighborhood was being "eviscerated" and it resembled a "war zone" due to the protests. McCain tweeted,

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee co-head writer Kristen Bartlett chimed in and dispelled McCain's accusations. Bartlett, who is McCain's neighbor, tweeted back,

Later, a woman claiming to be a resident inside of McCain's building also weighed in and agreed with Bartlett and accused McCain of not being in New York City. Alison Green tweeted,

To drive home her point of the non-existent lawlessness in the area, Green showed pictures of neighborhood and stated,

So far McCain hasn't responded to either ladies.