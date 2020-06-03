Sonny and Carly Take Center Stage on a Special Week of General Hospital

Maurice Benard, Laura Wright

In keeping with themes, General Hospital will take a week to focus on a couple that has been part of their landscape for over 20 years, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright).

The lone ABC sudser will highlight the duo's ups and downs and trials and tribulations, and reach back to 2007 in the process. The episodes scheduled are,

Monday, June 15 (from February 7, 2007): The Metro Court hostage takeover is the backdrop for a Sonny and Carly reunion.

Tuesday, June 16 (from September 24, 2013): Sonny's mental health takes downward spiral after he stops taking his meds.

Wednesday, June 17 (September 14, 2015): Carly helps Sonny recover after he's shot. She takes some time to reflect on their relationship.

Thursday, June 18 (October 15, 2015): The hospital chapel serves as a backdrop for a CarSon wedding.

Friday, June 19 (October 12, 2016): Sonny and Carly mourn the loss of Morgan (Bryan Craig). She turns on Sonny and blames him for Morgan's death.

Are you ready for a CarSon week? Sound off in the comments!