Days of Our Lives' Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) is looking forward to her character's upcoming adventures in Salem. That includes officiating the wedding of reformed serial killer Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) to her beloved great-niece/step-granddaughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal)!

Seaforth Hayes teased a big few months for her character to Soaps.com. She shared:

Ben has saved her life at this point, so her opinion has changed. She adores her family as a person of my age in the show is supposed to. I think she is the person on the show with the most gravitas who is appropriate to be an officiant and you will see the show is handled with a great deal of love. The producers were excited to be doing four weddings in June.

The Emmy winner added that Julie will feature heavily in two out of this summer's four DAYS weddings. But that doesn't mean she wouldn't like a return to some classic 1980s shenanigans with real-life husband Bill Hayes (Doug Williams). Seaforth Hayes added: