Susan Seaforth Hayes Previews What's Coming Up for Julie on Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives' Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) is looking forward to her character's upcoming adventures in Salem. That includes officiating the wedding of reformed serial killer Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) to her beloved great-niece/step-granddaughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal)!
Seaforth Hayes teased a big few months for her character to Soaps.com. She shared:
Ben has saved her life at this point, so her opinion has changed. She adores her family as a person of my age in the show is supposed to. I think she is the person on the show with the most gravitas who is appropriate to be an officiant and you will see the show is handled with a great deal of love. The producers were excited to be doing four weddings in June.
The Emmy winner added that Julie will feature heavily in two out of this summer's four DAYS weddings. But that doesn't mean she wouldn't like a return to some classic 1980s shenanigans with real-life husband Bill Hayes (Doug Williams). Seaforth Hayes added:
In the 80s, we did some storylines where they acted as detectives assisting investigations and they were fun to do. They enabled Bill to use all of his wonderful accents. He’s a theatre performer and he’s just great with accents. I would love to do something where we are working undercover and had an opportunity to wear funny wigs and do funny stuff that would be great.