The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards' Film Money Plane Gets Digital Distribution

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards (Shauna Fulton) is heading to the big screen. According to Deadline, Quiver Distribution secured North American rights to the action thriller film Money Plane, co-starring Richards.

Money Plane also features Frasier's Kelsey Grammer, Hung's Thomas Jane, and WWE Superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland. The film, which features Copeland as a thief tasked with robbing an airborne casino - and Grammer as the epically-named kingpin Darius Emmanuel Grouch - debuts on digital platforms July 10.