WATCH: Amanda Seales Exits The Real

Is Amanda Seales departing The Real? It sure seems that way. The actress and comedian participated in an Instagram Live chat and announced her contract with the show was up and she has decided not to renew it and return. Seales, who first joined the show in January 2020, revealed she didn't feel right that she wasn't able to speak openly to Blacks about what was going on in the country, along with her co-workers not able to speak freely as well.

Seales stated,

Well you know what happened to me today – I have arrived because my contract is up at The Real and I didn’t renew it, because it doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not, speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to. And where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled. I’m not at a space where as a full black woman I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top too.

So far the show nor the co-hosts of the show have spoken out about Seales' news.

Watch Seales' news below.