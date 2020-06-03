Activists Bernice A. King and Tiffany Dena Loftin, director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, remotely sat down with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. They discussed how King's parents, the legendary civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, would be so proud of today's Black Lives Matter protests of police brutality towards Black Americans and the murder of George Floyd.

King shared:

I am so proud of them first of all for the tenacity, the resilience and the vigilance that they are exercising and the determination to keep the issue of Black Lives Matter before this nation which has called so many people to lean in, in ways that I've never seen before in generations past.

She added:

I just think my father and my mother would be extremely proud. My mother said something so essential. She said, 'Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won.' We earn it and win it in every generation and these diverse group of young people are earning and winning this freedom. We may not see the total manifestation yet, but it is on its way because of their determination and vigilance.

Watch the interview below.