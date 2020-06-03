WATCH: Keke Palmer Asks National Guard to Join Her at Black Lives Matter Protest

Strahan, Sara and Keke co-host Keke Palmer participated in recent Los Angeles protests against the violent murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. While marching, she encountered members of the National Guard and invited them to join in the protest.

She said to the armed soldiers:

You have to understand what’s going on. We have a president who’s trying to incite a race war.

She continued:

We need you. So march with us. March beside us. You get your people. March beside us. March beside us. Let the revolution be televised.

Watch Palmer's impassioned plea below.