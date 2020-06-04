Ellen DeGeneres: "I Want to Be an Ally Fighting For Change"

Ellen DeGeneres Steven Bergman Photography

Ellen DeGeneres wants to do better for herself and her audience. She used Twitter, Instagram, and her Ellen show as platforms to bring focus to the Black Lives Matter movement.

DeGeneres, who is broadcasting her show at home stated,

I stand with the protestors who are exercising their rights and I want to be an ally fighting for change. As a white person, I don’t always know what to say. I think right now white people have to just sit in our discomfort and we have to admit there's a lot we don’t know about black people’s lives and about a black person’s experience. There is horrible injustice towards black people that has been ignored for far too long.

The talk show host came under fire on social media when she tweeted her frustration after the death of George Floyd on May 25. The tweet however, was criticized for not taking her comments far enough to support Black Lives Matter. The tweet has since been deleted.

DeGeneres admitted she may not be doing enough. She reflected,

I like to think that I’m doing my best, but I think it’s time that we have to look at ourselves and we have to say we have not done enough.

That said, she did make a commitment moving forward,

I want to learn how to be a better person, how to do better. I was the dancing lady for a little while and now I want to help educate my audience. I want to educate myself.

Check out the clip below: