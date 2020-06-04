Love Is In the Air In Genoa City on Next Week's The Young and the Restless

Romance is in full bloom in Genoa City. Next week, The Young and the Restless will feature episodes highlighting professions and grand gestures of love on the number one daytime drama.

Kicking things off on Monday, June 8, Victor (Eric Braeden) romances Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is wined and dined by Victor's little brother Matt (Robert Parucha), and John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) is charmed by Joanna Manning (Susan Seaforth Hayes). This episode first aired in July, 1986.

Tuesday, June 9th's episode features Nick (Joshua Morrow) transporting Sharon (Sharon Case) to a far away land, while Isabella (Eva Longoria) schemes to keep Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) apart. This episode first aired on June 7, 2001.

Wednesday, June 10th's episode, original air date on May 5, 2005, has Michael (Christian LeBlanc) proposing to Lauren (Tracey Bregman), as Nick and Sharon await news on Cassie's (Camryn Grimes) condition.

On Thursday, June 11th's episode, from December 12, 2010, viewers will watch Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) profess her love to Kevin (Greg Rikaart), and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) ring in the New Year with Abby (Emme Rylan).

Friday, June 12 ends the week with Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) as they invite family and friends to Provence, France for their second wedding. Also, Victor and Nikki worry about Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) future with Billy (Billy Miller). The episode originally aired on February 13, 2012.