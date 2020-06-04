Mark Grossman Teases What the Future Holds for Adam on The Young and the Restless

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless star Mark Grossman (Adam) is looking forward to resuming his character's misadventures in Genoa City. In a discussion with Soap Opera Digest, he reflected on Adam's complicated past with dad Victor (Eric Braeden) and Newman Enterprises, plus what his future with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) holds.

Grossman clearly did his research to get a sense of who Adam is. Delving into his character's motivations, he revealed:

Historically, Adam went out into the world and did his own thing. He made something of himself on Wall Street without using the Newman name, and then he found out that Victor is his father. I think that changed things for him. Adam thinks he’s more qualified to run the family business than his siblings because he’s the most like Victor, and whether Adam wants to admit it or not, he really wants Victor’s respect. Adam thinks that running Newman will win his father’s love and approval.

What does the Newman bad boy think about Victor's revelation that Adam, not the Mustache himself, actually killed A.J. Montalvo? Grossman noted:

Based on all the dishonest stuff Victor has done in the past, Adam wouldn’t put it past his dad to pull something like this, but at the same time, Adam is uneasy that Victor did have a lot of answers for what happened. One way or another, Adam wants to get to the truth.

Of course, murder allegations could derail Adam's reunion with Chelsea. Grossman shared:

I think Chelsea is more nervous about Adam uncovering something that could uproot his whole life. Adam is hoping Chelsea will be on his side, but I’m sure she’s afraid of what this could mean for them.

Could recent events drive Adam even further over to the dark side? The actor speculated:

I don’t think he wants that to happen but there’s always that potential. He just wants to know what really happened, and if it turns out to be true that Victor has been protecting Adam all of these years, he’ll have to re-examine everything about his life. Victor covering this up so Adam wouldn’t be emotionally crushed would be huge. If that’s the case, it could lead to some kind of reconciliation with them.

