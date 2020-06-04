Perkie's Observations: Lucy Betrays Ava to Sonny and Carly on General Hospital

Lynn Herring, Maurice Benard, Laura Wright

Nurses' Ball 2017 . . .

Jake stops Charlotte and Emma from opening the chimera.

Sonny tells Carly that someone tampered with Morgan's medication. They question Lucy, who tells them that Ava had Morgan's pill bottle. The Corinthi figure out that Ava switched the pills to get Morgan away from Kiki.

Anna chastises Valentin for selling the chimera to Helena. JaDrew and Liz question Anna about the chimera. Anna wonders if Jake saw something while he was held captive.

Curtis wants sexy times with Jordan, but she's feeling cheater's guilt. Jordan eventually joins Curtis in his hotel room, because Curtis is fine, amirite?

Olivia and Ned perform, followed by Dillon and Kiki.

Scotty tells Ava the Corinthi know the truth and she needs to get out of town.

The nurses perform "Hallelujah" with a brief video appearance by Robin.

Helena appears to Jake and tells him to perform the magic trick.

Carly and Sonny track Ava down at the gallery.