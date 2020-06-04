Relive Episode One and Cases of Mistaken Identity on The Bold and the Beautiful Next Week

The Bold and the Beautiful is going way back to where it all started next week. The soap is giving viewers the opportunity to re-watch the very first episode of the show and revisit some of the most eye-opening storylines, starting June 8.

On June 8, originally aired March 23, 1987, in the debut episode of B&B, viewers are introduced to Forrester Creations fashion mogul Eric Forrester (John McCook) and his sons Ridge (Ronn Moss) and Thorne (Clayton Norcross) during the preview of Eric's new couture line to the press. Publishing mogul Bill Spencer, Sr. (Jim Storm) demands that playboy Ridge stop dating his daughter, Caroline (Joanna Johnson), before he breaks her heart. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) arrives home to her sister Katie (Nancy Sloan) after being attacked on her way home from college.

Then, on June 9, original airdate January 6, 2003, Eric Forrester and Ridge Forrester compete against one another as lead designers in an elegant fashion show set amidst the romantic and glamorous backdrop of Portofino, Italy. Massimo Marone (Joseph Mascolo), Bridget (Jennifer Finnegan), Sally (Darlene Conley), and Darla (Schae Harrison) watch Ridge, designing for Spectra Fashions, and Eric, designing for Forrester Creations, bring their best to the "Portofino Challenge." Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and Clarke (Dan McVicar) emcee the event and Brooke stuns as the showstopper arriving via boat on the Ligurian Sea.

On June 10, broadcasted originally on September 16, 2003, Brooke antagonizes Stephanie about becoming Mrs. Ridge Forrester again after Ridge puts a ring on her finger. Stephanie and Sally drink to ease their woes when Sally decides that what Stephanie needs to win Eric back is a makeover. In a hilarious scene, a drunken Sally gives an equally drunk Stephanie a haircut while listing her workplace demands after Stephanie offers her a job at Forrester Creations.

The June 11 episode, which aired originally on June 4, 2010, sees Oliver (Zach Conroy) throwing Hope (Kim Matula) a special masquerade party in celebration of her high school graduation. With all of the women dressed alike in sequined dresses and all men and women disguised with full face masks, what could possibly go wrong? Brooke, in costume, chaperones the party waiting for Ridge while he attempts to persuade Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) not to crash the party. Caught up in the beat of Daddy Yankee's performance, Brooke and Oliver, Hope's boyfriend, make a passionate case of mistaken identity.

Closing out the week on June 12, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is horrified to find out that this mother Quinn (Rena Sofer) has kidnapped his brother Liam (Scott Clifton), who is suffering from amnesia and is living with him as man and wife, "Adam" and "Eve." Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) questions Steffy about Wyatt's theory that Liam is just "trying to find himself." Alone in the cabin he shares with "Eve," Liam, through a series of flashbacks, slowly regains his memory, realizing who he is, Liam Spencer, and who he has lost, Steffy. In a moment of clarity, Liam confronts Quinn and with the help of Wyatt locks her in a closet before returning to Malibu for a bittersweet reunion with Steffy. The episode originally aired on April 8, 2016.