Shaun Robinson Slams Ex-Access Hollywood Anchor Billy Bush for White Privilege

Former Access Hollywood anchor Shaun Robinson is schooling her former co-host, Billy Bush, for not being cognizant and self-aware of the 'pain' his white privilege has caused.

Bush, who is now a host on Extra, shared a video on Twitter of himself and former NFL wide receiver and colleague Nate Burleson discussing the global protests in response to the police killing George Floyd.

Robinson responded back to Bush where she stated,

I appreciate you being an ally now. But, if you want to talk about the pain White Privilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the Black woman who sat next to you on the set of Access Hollywood for years.

So far Bush has not responded to Robinson.