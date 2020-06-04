Tamron Hall Show to Celebrate Pride Month Virtually

Tamron Hall Steven Bergman Photography

The Tamron Hall Show is giving a new twist to Pride Month. On Monday, June 8, the talk show will air a brand new episode and celebrate Pride Month with its first ever virtual audience. Viewers from across the country will take part in the show. Hall will talk with those in the entertainment and sports communities who have made it their mission to stop and end discrimination, and raise up a conversation about LGBTQ+ rights.

Taking part in the event will be former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell, New York Knicks star Reggie Bullock, who lost his trans sister Mia Henderson to a hate crime, and Broadway's Moulin Rouge! star and six-time Tony-nominated actor Danny Burstein, who will discuss surviving coronavirus. Also joining in will be Tony-nominee Rob McClure who, after landing the title role in the musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire, only had a chance to perform three times before the global pandemic shut down production.

Also joining Hall are young activists starting an online movement through Virtual Pride, including 17-year-old founder Kiara Fox and co-organizer Yahzee Mendez, and Division 1 Men’s basketball coach Matt Lynch, who made the decision to come out during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.