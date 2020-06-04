The Bold and the Beautiful alum Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) opened up to Black Film about being one of the few Black actors to have won a Daytime Emmy. He shared:

Winning the award was an important feat for me personally. The route that I took in order to do the things that I end up doing which were scenes that I wrote; and scenes that I had brought to CBS about doing and then I just went through a crazy, really tough road to even be able to have those scenes air and then when they aired, I submitted them and then I ended up winning.

He continued:

It meant more to me internally than anything else that it came down for me, and especially to be to be black and Latino. The last time that a black person won that award in that category was over 20 years ago. It just meant a lot. And as far as career wise, I really didn’t get to see what the benefits of that would have been. Because once I won the award, I was already on the show with Tyler Perry, and then How To Get Away With Murder was around the corner. I ended up winning the award after I had already joined the show. So, the phone wasn’t ringing off the hook. I was already involved in some things. Honestly, I’m not really sure.