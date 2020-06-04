The View's Meghan McCain Explains "War Zone" Remarks

Meghan McCain is walking back remarks about her Manhattan neighborhood. Earlier this week, The View co-host tweeted chastised New York City's mayor, Bill de Blasio,and the state's governor, Andrew Cuomo, for the way they are handling the lootings occurring during peaceful protests against police brutality and systemic racism. McCain stated on Twitter her neighborhood "looks like a war zone."

Soon afterwards McCain was checked by Full Frontal with Samantha Bee co-head writer Kristen Bartlett, who lives in McCain's building shut down her claims and said it was "just fine" in their area.

Now, McCain is clarifying her comments. McCain tweeted,