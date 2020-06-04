Sean Blakemore

General Hospital grad Sean Blakemore (ex-Shawn) sat down with Black Film to discuss his acting technique in quarantine. The Emmy winner, who's gone on to feature in major movies and on TV shows, dispensed valuable advice to up-and-coming thespians.

He said that the size of an actor's role "doesn't make a difference." Blakemore continued:

I think that when people get caught up in that, it’s more about egos, because every role matters, you know? Every moment is pivotal to move the story forward and to make something poignant or give you some clarity of some sort bu it's all part of it. It’s our job to be committed and bring our A-game in every beat.

He added:

It's about the work because that's what’s remembered: the craftsmanship, the integrity about your work ethic, and how you approach that before shooting, that’s on you. The process you go through while shooting, that's on you, because it's about the work put in. That’s what’s most important, man. So you know, again, don’t get caught up regardless of how many lines it is—it’s not abut the lines. It’s your performance. It’s your level of commitment.

Watch the full interview below.