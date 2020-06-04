The Young and the Restless Alum Loren Lott Caught In Crossfire During Peaceful Protest

Loren Lott Steven Bergman Photography

Loren Lott was one of many peaceful protesters who gathered in Los Angeles over the weekend. Protesters took to the streets all over the U.S. following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. The young actress, who played Ana on The Young and the Restless, shared her story via Instagram.

Lott can be seen marching and dancing in the following video. During the video, police started shooting into the crowd. Lott ran for cover and yelled, "Don't shoot!"

Lott shared a photo with actor Kendrick Sampson, who "was assaulted by the police and shot in his arms and legs directly with tear gas and hit with a baton," shortly after.

Lott managed to get away, find cover, and reunite with her mother. She then remarked,

Right after I posted this the police shot into a crowd outside of the restaurant I had just left. We all ran from the gunshots! We were peaceful! I’m confused!

Amid the chaos, there was a bright spot. Lott shared this moving video,