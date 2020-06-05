As She Exits The Real, Amanda Seales Denies Feuding with Co-Host Loni Love

Photo Credit: The Real

A day after announcing that she's leaving The Real, Amanda Seales denied reports she is feuding with co-host Loni Love.

In an Instagram story, the actress dished:

Do not try to create some false dissension between me and the co-hosts of The Real. Y'all so f—ing corny. There is a whole pandemic and an uprising going on, and you still can't find s— else to do but try and create some kind of conflict that doesn't exist? I did not unfollow Loni Love. I haven't unfollowed anybody. What ya'll don't understand is grown women do grown women business. That's what y'all don't understand, and what I gotta do with my business ain't got nothing to do with them sisters.

Love shared the story, concurring: