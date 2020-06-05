Days of Our Lives' Stacy Haiduk Open to Returning to The Young and the Restless

Steven Bergman Photography

Since Days of Our Lives' Stacy Haiduk (Kristen Blake) bid adieu to Salem, the talented actress has been contemplating a return to Genoa City. On The Young and the Restless, Haiduk played dual roles: Dr. Emily Peterson and Patty Williams (AKA Mary Jane Benson).

Asked if she'd be open to coming back to Y&R, she told Soap Hub:

Oh, yes. Absolutely! [Laughs] Maybe Patty can dress up as Emily and start seeing patients?

Haiduk has fond memories of playing Patty/Mary Jane, but doesn't watch her performances back:

I actually haven’t seen [those shows]. All I ever saw of what I did on YR was when I’d put my Emmy tapes together. I should probably go back and look at them especially now since I’m not married to it. It’s hard to watch myself [when I’m airing].

She added: