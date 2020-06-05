Days of Our Lives' Stacy Haiduk Open to Returning to The Young and the Restless

Author:
Publish date:
Stacy Haiduk

Since Days of Our Lives' Stacy Haiduk (Kristen Blake) bid adieu to Salem, the talented actress has been contemplating a return to Genoa City. On The Young and the Restless, Haiduk played dual roles: Dr. Emily Peterson and Patty Williams (AKA Mary Jane Benson).

Asked if she'd be open to coming back to Y&R, she told Soap Hub:

 Oh, yes. Absolutely! [Laughs] Maybe Patty can dress up as Emily and start seeing patients?

Haiduk has fond memories of playing Patty/Mary Jane, but doesn't watch her performances back:

I actually haven’t seen [those shows]. All I ever saw of what I did on YR was when I’d put my Emmy tapes together. I should probably go back and look at them especially now since I’m not married to it. It’s hard to watch myself [when I’m airing].

She added:

I loved those journeys. I never watched my work because I thought if I did, I’d pick myself apart!

Related Stories