Home and Family Host Cameron Mathison is Feeling "Really Grateful" Post-Kidney Cancer

Steven Bergman Photography

Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, All My Children) is feeling grateful. After being diagnosed with kidney cancer last year, he is now cancer-free and celebrating his life with his family.

He told Digital Journal of life in quarantine:

All things considered, we are pretty lucky and doing our best. The kids are hanging in there. We are still working, so we are lucky

The actor-turned-Home and Family host added:

I am feeling even better now than before. I am feeling strong, healthy, and motivated. I am really grateful.

Partnering with Hallmark, he has put together a Father's Day gift guide, highlighted by cards. Mathison reflected:

A handwritten card, for me, is so important. It's like unlike anything else. I have been writing handwritten cards for a long time and sending them to my parents. They literally call me and they read them back and it means so much to them, and they get tears in their eyes.