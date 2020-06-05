Jeopardy! to Run Out of Original Episodes June 12

Jeopardy! is about to start running its own throwback episodes. The long-running game show's brand-new episodes are going to end on June 12 and reruns will commence starting June 15, according to TVLine. The show staved off being out of new episodes by re-airing the primetime special, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, during the first two weeks of May.

Production of the show stopped after the coronavirus pandemic hit almost three months ago in Los Angeles. The show is currently mulling over when to resume filming; host Alex Trebek has a compromised immune system, due to him battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.