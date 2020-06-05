Soap Stars March in Peaceful Protests to Support Black Lives Matter

Many of soaps' familiar faces, both past and present, took some time to take part in many of the peaceful protests that have cropped up since the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Related: The Young and the Restless Alum Loren Lott Caught In Crossfire During Peaceful Protest

While taking part, they were able to post photos and videos. Check them out below:

Sarah Brown (ex-Carly, General Hospital; ex-Madison, Days of Our Lives)

Donnell Turner (Curtis, GH)

Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS)

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)

Chloe Lanier (Nelle, GH)

William Lipton (Cameron, GH)

Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH)

Kelly Thiebaud (ex-Britt, GH; ex-Zoey, DAYS)

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH)

Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon, GH)

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, DAYS)

Noah Gerry Alexander (ex-Charlie, The Young and the Restless)

Eva LaRue (ex-Maria, All My Children; ex- Celeste, Y&R)

Alice Hunter (ex-Kerry, Y&R)

Kit Williamson (EastSiders)