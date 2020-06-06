Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Big Daddy Lucas Returns to Find Allie All Kinds of Pregnant

Lindsay Arnold

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) hop a jet plane from Hong Kong to check on Claire Bear (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Using their amazing powers of deduction, Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) notice that Gabi (Camila Banus) is missing.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) returns to town and lands on her Uncle Eric's (Greg Vaughan) doorstep . . . with quite a big surprise.

Sonny and Will head over to the local garage to have a little chat with Jake (Brandon Barash).

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) gives Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) the skinny on Claire Bear's mental health.

Before she leaves Bayview, Claire asks her buddy Gwen (Emily O'Brien) to keep quiet about her plans.

Eric recruits Abe (James Reynolds) to help him take Nicole's (Arianne Zucker) breath away with a surprise wedding.

Ciara Alice goes IN on Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) heads back into town to check in on Allie and gets big surprise.

Claire Bear tells Shawn Douglas and Belle to pump the breaks on the Hong Kong plans because she is bunking with Grandpa John (Drake Hogestyn) and Grandma Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Ciara Alice, Ben, and Jake hit the trail in search of Gwen.

Zoey (Alyshia Ochse) takes the midnight train out of Salem.

Ciara Alice and Ben send out a save-the-date card for their impending nuptials . . . which Claire Bear promptly finds.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) get all nekkid.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) really doesn't get what is going on with Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Hope allows Rafe (Galen Gering) to use her strong shoulder to lean on.