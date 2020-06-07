First Impressions: Emily O'Brien as Gwen on Days of Our Lives

Emily O'Brien

Emily O'Brien made her return to U.S. daytime television as Gwen on Days of Our Lives.

Gwen, who has ties to the mysterious mechanic Jake (Brandon Barash), wandered into her troublesome buddy Claire's (Olivia Rose Keegan) room at Bayview.

She pressed Claire about the card she was holding. Gwen quickly deduced that Claire was making plans for Auntie Ciara (Victoria Konefal), but wondered if they were good plans or bad.

Are you anxious to see what's coming next? Let us know your First Impressions of Emily O'Brien in the comments below!