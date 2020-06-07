Mélange Cast to Meet Up In Virtual Chat With Alan Locher

If you haven't watched them yet, it's time to meet the cast of Logo TV's new soapy drama, Mélange. They will come together in a virtual chat with The Locher Room host, Alan Locher.

The group will gather on Thursday, June 11 and will include, Morgan Fairchild (Vivian), Ilene Kristen (Dolly), Robert Newman (Dorian), Kristen Alderson (Abigail), and Diana DeGarmo (Melissa).

The YouTube chatfest will start at 1 PM EST, HERE.