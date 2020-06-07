Virtual Bauer Barbecue Highlights This Year's Daytime Stars and Strikes Event

The course of the 16th Annual Daytime Stars and Strikes for Autism event has changed because of COVID-19, but the stars will still come out in force to support it. The annual Guiding Light fan event this year will be a virtual one.

Daytime Stars and Strikes Founder Wendy Madore and Alan Locher will use YouTube's The Locher Room as a venue for a virtual Bauer barbecue, a forum to share stories and answer fan questions.

Several GL stars will be in attendance and so far include, Liz Keifer, Jerry verDorn, Michael O'Leary, Grant Aleksander, Orlagh Cassidy, Beth Chamberlin, Crystal Chappell, Frank Dicopoulos, Maureen Garrett, Melissa Hayden, Morgan Englund, Amelia Marshall, Robert Newman, Denise Pence, Nancy St. Alban, Jennifer Roszell, Elvera Roussel, Tina Sloan, Paul Anthony Stewart, Krista Tesreau, Gina Tognoni, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Jordi Vilasuso, Yvonna Kopacz Wright, and Kim Zimmer.

This event raises funds and awareness to help those on the autism spectrum. All donations go to the Autism Society of America. You can go to the Daytime Stars and Strikes website to make a tax-free donation and learn more. Donations can also be made during the live broadcast, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 27 at 6 PM EST, HERE.